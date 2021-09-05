Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,401 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

