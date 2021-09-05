Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $496.89 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.01 and its 200-day moving average is $419.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

