Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes $2.57 Million Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 237,635 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ opened at $19.85 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

