Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $902.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

