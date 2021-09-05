Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,945 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 217.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $307.43 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.