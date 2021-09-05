Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 8,279 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 24.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 23.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,849,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

WFG stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

