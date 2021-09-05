Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.54 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 176.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.44. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

