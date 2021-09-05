Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.83 Million Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 163,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.90 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $175.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.51.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

