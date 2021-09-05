Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE FTV opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

