Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

BKR opened at $23.16 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

