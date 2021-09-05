Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,896 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $470.88 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $286.18 and a 1-year high of $476.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.18.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

