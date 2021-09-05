Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

DHER opened at €129.25 ($152.06) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion and a PE ratio of -15.18. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

