Barclays Increases Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 310

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

TSCO opened at GBX 255.70 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £19.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 230.64. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

In related news, insider John Allan purchased 20,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 44,087 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

