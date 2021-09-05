Barclays Increases Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 310

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
TSCO opened at GBX 255.70 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £19.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 230.64. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.
