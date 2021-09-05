Barclays Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $540.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.88.

AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day moving average is $470.00. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

