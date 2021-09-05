Barclays Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $540.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.88.
AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day moving average is $470.00. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
