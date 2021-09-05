Barclays Raises Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Price Target to €110.00

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

SYIEY opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

