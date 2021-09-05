Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.62.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $350.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in argenx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in argenx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in argenx by 584.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

