Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.62.
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $350.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of argenx by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in argenx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in argenx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in argenx by 584.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
