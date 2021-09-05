Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.