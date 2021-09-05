Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 2,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 607,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $514.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock worth $9,563,421. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

