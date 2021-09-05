Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading 5.8% Higher

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90. 2,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 607,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $1,035,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

