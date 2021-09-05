Bbva USA Invests $222,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bbva USA bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.43. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.