Bbva USA Invests $284,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $396.53 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

