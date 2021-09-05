Bbva USA Makes New $164,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 214.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.