Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

