Bbva USA Takes $187,000 Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

