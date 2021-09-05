Bbva USA Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 380.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $704.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.