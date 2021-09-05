BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 24,499 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,644,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59.

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $336.32 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.83 and a 200-day moving average of $323.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

