Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Belden by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Belden by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after purchasing an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

