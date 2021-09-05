Berenberg Bank Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.22 ($26.14).

Shares of FNTN opened at €21.38 ($25.15) on Thursday. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.53.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

