Berenberg Bank Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €55.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.51 ($50.01).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €36.42 ($42.85) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. United Internet has a 12-month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12-month high of €42.58 ($50.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.