Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 36,464 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after buying an additional 177,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after buying an additional 890,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

