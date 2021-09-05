Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $385.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.22 and its 200 day moving average is $337.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.