Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 14,303 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65.

