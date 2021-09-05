Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.54.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.