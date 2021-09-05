BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 154,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,356,678 shares.The stock last traded at $62.41 and had previously closed at $61.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in BHP Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

