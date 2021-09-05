Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) shares dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSKY. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $3,840,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $4,800,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth $1,440,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

