Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.18. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $299.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,917 shares of company stock valued at $62,035,124 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

