Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $41,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $333.60 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

