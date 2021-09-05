Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Black Stone Minerals traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 1433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

