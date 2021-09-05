BlackCoin (BLK) Market Capitalization Tops $4.66 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00031060 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,880,001 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

