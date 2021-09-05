BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.88. 562,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,867. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.75. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,661,486.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,948 shares of company stock worth $13,574,145. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

