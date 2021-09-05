BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:BKT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

