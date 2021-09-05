BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

