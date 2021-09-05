Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of BRG opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

