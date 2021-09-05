BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $3.67 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $299,717.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,662.49 or 1.00011871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073554 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008495 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,523 coins and its circulating supply is 903,735 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

