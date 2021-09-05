Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.04 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

