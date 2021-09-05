BOX Token Price Hits $0.0227 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.27 million and $11.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00016939 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.79 or 0.00503963 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001118 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.