Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $59,137,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,680.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 498,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after buying an additional 485,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after buying an additional 429,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. 5,274,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

