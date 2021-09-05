Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.