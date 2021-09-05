Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 31.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,761,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,578,000 after purchasing an additional 274,618 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 39.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 39.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 236,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

