Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 174,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.